August 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: second batch of US-donated PPE delivered to hospital

By Staff Reporter00

US Ambassador to Cyprus, Judith Garber on Monday delivered to the Directorate of Nicosia General Hospital and to state health services organisation Okypy, the second of four batches of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The batch of PPE is a donation from the US Armed Forces Command in Europe to Cyprus.

The delivery took place Monday morning at the conference room of the Nicosia

General Hospital.



Staff Reporter

