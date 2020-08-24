August 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus has fifth highest bread prices in EU

By Annette Chrysostomou0120

Cyprus is ranked fifth among EU member states when it comes to the highest price for bread and cereals, a newly published Eurostat report shows.

In 2019, the price of bread and cereals across the EU was around three times as high in the most expensive member state than in the cheapest one.

When price levels in countries are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that in 2019, the price of bread and cereals was highest in Denmark (with a price level index of 151), followed by Austria (133), Luxembourg and Finland (both 125).

Cyprus is next on the list, with an index of 120.3.

In contrast, the price levels for bread and cereals in 2019 were lowest in Romania (with a price level index of 53), followed by Bulgaria (65) and Poland (70).

Over the past three years, the price level for these goods remained roughly the same in Cyprus, with 123.8 and 122.2 a year later.



