August 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire brought under control after burning two hectares

By Annette Chrysostomou01
File photo

A fire broke out at 7.40pm on Sunday between the villages of Kyvides and Ayios Ambrosios in the Limassol district.

According to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, five fire trucks were used to fight the blaze in the Plevra tou Stavrou area.

It was brought under control shortly after 9pm after burning two hectares of dry grass and wild vegetation.

Firefighters remained in the area overnight.



