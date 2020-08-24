August 24, 2020

Four days remand for jet ski driver whose passenger was killed

Limassol district court on Monday issued a four-day detention order for the driver of a jet ski, whose passenger, 55, fell off the vessel and died on Saturday.

The driver of the jet ski, a 50-year-old European citizen and permanent resident of Cyprus, went to the Yermasoyia police station and turned himself in on Sunday.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing his compatriot’s death by negligence.

The two men had rented a jet ski on Saturday afternoon in the Ayios Tychonas area of Limassol and at one point the watersports operator who owns the jet ski was looking for them as the time they rented it for had expired.

They were spotted seemingly in trouble and lifeguards were alerted.

The jet ski was reportedly being driven at high speed.

The man who was a passenger was brought to dry land first aid was administered but he was not breathing and was taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital, where doctors pronounced his death.

He was reportedly wearing a life jacket and had no wounds. He was also a permanent resident of the island and worked as a builder.

According to an official of the deputy ministry for shipping, which is working with the police, when hiring the jet ski the two men did not give their details nor did they complete a form that said their obligations in renting it had been explained and understood.

The driver of the jet ski steered it to the beach and then abandoned the scene.

The exact cause of death is expected to be revealed by a post mortem.



