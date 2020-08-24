France wants to see a bigger EU presence and role in the region, ambassador says (with video)

France wants to see a bigger EU presence and role in ensuring stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, the country’s ambassador to Cyprus, Isabelle Dumont, who is leaving the island a year after taking office, has said.

Dumont has accepted a proposal made to her to take over the portfolio for the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Balkans and Turkey, at the presidential palace in Paris.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency prior to her departure, Dumont said the goal of the French military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean region is to try and help de-escalate tensions.

She expressed the hope that she would be able to help Cyprus and the region from her new position.

Asked about possible EU sanctions against Turkey over its actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Dumont said France’s position had been clear in recent months. “What we believe is that there are some tools that have been decided by the EU, depending on the situation, and we have to use these tools depending on the situation,” she said.

Sanctions against any country should be a tool and not an end in itself. “It is not our goal to impose sanctions. What we want is to use all possible tools to reduce tensions and to respect international law. That is the main goal,” she added.

Commenting on the fact that Turkey had not changed its stance despite calls from the EU, Dumont said that in the case of tensions with Greece, the role of dialogue in changing the situation had been proven.

“We must show that we are stable, that we are present here in the field, ready for dialogue, reiterating that France’s goal with our partners is to reduce tensions and to have stability,” she said. In order to de-escalate “we must show that we are present”.

The French naval presence in the Eastern and Central Mediterranean also aims to ensure that the UN embargo on Libya is respected, the ambassador said.

“So the role we are playing is to ensure that stability is restored throughout the region. “This is the view of France, and we would like the EU to be more present and to play a greater role in stability in the region.”

Asked about the military, defence cooperation between Cyprus and France, the French ambassador said that this is was a very important direction for cooperation between the two countries.

Cyprus, she said, plays a very important role with its geographical location, but also as a point of stability and now there are French frigates in the area, almost on a constant basis, such cooperation was vital. But the cooperation does not just concern frigates coming to Cyprus. It also involves military training, “something we are also constantly doing and possibly strengthening.”

On whether France was seeking to establish a naval base in Cyprus, Dumont said that was not exactly what is being discussed.

“We have discussions about how we can strengthen our cooperation but we are not talking about a French naval base. It is not what is on the table. The reason I am not more specific is not because there are some secret plans. It’s simply because we are in the middle of this debate and exactly how we can strengthen… ensure that we can continue to have good access,” she said.

Asked to assess the prospects for the Cyprus talks, the French Ambassador spoke of the frustration over the issue. “Every ambassador who comes to Cyprus has in a small part of his mind the hope that the Cyprus issue will be resolved during his stay in Cyprus. This means that we believe and I believe in the possibility of a solution,” she said.

The pandemic had made everything more difficult, including this problem, and for simple reasons, as travel became more difficult.

“However, while I have been here for only one year, I believe that a solution is possible, if there is political will on both sides, it is not so difficult. If both sides have the political will, you can reach a solution…”

The pandemic had also made things more difficult because the crossings were not fully open and functioning like before “and de facto there are currently no ties between the two communities.

It is much more problematic than people think. As I leave now, I really want to call on people to understand that this situation is not good, it is not a normal situation.”

Referring to the fact that she was leaving Cyprus so soon, Dumont said her decision to go was not easy. “On the one hand I feel honoured to work with the President [Emmanuel Macron], who I consider to be respected around the world and especially in Europe, and who has played a very important role since he was elected, but on the other hand I am sad to be honest,” she said. “I had many projects to develop [in Cyprus].”





