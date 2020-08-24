August 24, 2020

Fruit and nut bar found with traces of salmonella

Authorities are withdrawing a fruit and nut bar found with salmonella and have urged consumers who may have bought it to return it to the shop.

The health ministry issued an announcement after UK authorities notified them that salmonella has been detected in a batch of Eat Natural Fruit and Nut bar – Brazil and Sultana with peanuts and almonds.

The warning concerns 12x50g packages with a sell by date of June 2021.

The company importing the bars has been withdrawing the particular batch, but it is possible that consumers may have already bought some quantities.

Consumers have been urged not to eat the bar and return it to the shop where they bought it from.



