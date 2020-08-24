Lidl Cyprus supports Lebanon families with first aid packages

Lidl Cyprus, in cooperation with the Cyprus Red Cross, the Volunteerism Commissioner, Yiannis Yiannakis, and the Cypriot government, is supporting our fellow human beings in Lebanon with long-lasting foodstuffs and basic necessities. More than 25,000 products will be sent to the neighbouring country.
Immediately responding to the country’s needs for stocks of foodstuff and hygiene items, the company proceeded with an extraordinary donation of aid packages, which include long-lasting products for adults, children, and patients with diabetes.
With this move, the company wishes to express its sincere condolences to the families of victims, in an effort to offer a breath of relief to those affected.
As the General Manager of Lidl Cyprus, Spyros Kondylis, points out, “With responsibility and solidarity we stand by our fellow human beings in the neighbouring country, who are being tested by the catastrophic explosions, with the hope that they will be able to recover as soon as possible.”
At the same time, consumers who wish to help have the opportunity to contribute by offering foodstuffs at specific collection points designated by the Volunteerism Commissioner Mr. Yiannakis Yiannakis in five locations on the island from which donations will be collectively sent out at frequent intervals.
Through these initiatives, Lidl Cyprus expresses its readiness to support society and its people, on the road to a better tomorrow for all.
Collection points:
1. Nicosia – Pancyprian Centre for Humanitarian Aid Management
Nicosia State Fair Grounds
(After the Citizens Service Centre, next entrance on the left, at the end of the road, kiosk 59)
Opening hours: 09.00 – 17.00
Monday to Friday
Tel. 22524414
2. Limassol – Limassol Municipality
Limassol Municipality Social Market
Street: Filelinon (Ayios Ioannis Parish)
Opening hours: 08.00 – 15.00
Monday to Friday
Tel. 99728871
3. Larnaca- Larnaca Municipality
Municipal parking – Tasos Mitsopoulos Avenue
(Mackenzie Area, opposite Ice cream parlours)
Opening hours: 08.30 – 14.00
Monday to Friday
tel. 99817979
4. Paralimni– KEPA“Ayios Christoforos’’
Street: 50 Agiou Nektariou
Opening hours: 07.30 – 14.00
Monday to Friday
Tel. 23829899 / 23741623
5. Paphos – Paphos Municipality – Palia Ilektriki Venue
Street: Vladimirou Erakleous
Opening Hours: 8.00 – 14.00