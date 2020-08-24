August 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus featured

Man stabbed to death by son

By Annette Chrysostomou01

A man whose decayed body was found in the Larnaca district on Sunday is believed to have been murdered by his son.

The body of Frederick George Clifford, 64, was found at noon at a property in Larnaca.

Police were looking for him after a friend reported he had not been seen for ten days.

State pathologists at the scene who performed an autopsy found he had been stabbed in the back five times with a sharp object.

When he was questioned, his 25-year-old son allegedly admitted he had killed his father with a knife on August 9 during an argument.

He was arrested and is being detained while investigations continue.

 



