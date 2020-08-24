August 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Middle East World

Pompeo reassures Netanyahu U.S. will ensure Israel’s military advantage

By Reuters News Service035
File Photo: U.s. Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Visits United Nations To Submit Complaint To Security Council Calling For Restoration Of Sanctions Against Iran In New York
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool/File Photo

The United States will ensure that Israel still holds a military advantage in the Middle East under any future U.S. arms deals with the United Arab Emirates, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.

“The United States has a legal requirement with respect to qualitative military edge. We will continue to honour that,” Pompeo told reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu said he had been reassured on the issue by Pompeo, who began a Middle East visit in Jerusalem that will showcase U.S. support for Israeli-Arab peace efforts and building a front against Iran. It will include Sudan, the UAE and Bahrain.

A U.S.-brokered deal on normalising relations between Israel and the UAE was announced on Aug. 13. But there has been some dissent in Israel over the prospect of the Gulf power now obtaining advanced U.S. weaponry such as the F-35 warplane.

Speaking on CNN on Saturday, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said the UAE “has been trying to get the F-35 for a long time”.

“This new peace agreement should increase the probability of them getting it. But it’s something we’re reviewing,” he said.



Related posts

France to reciprocate Britain’s quarantine rule in coming days

Reuters News Service

Siberian doctors say they saved Kremlin critic Navalny’s life

Reuters News Service

Vaccine: The Hope of Defeating COVID-19

Press Release

Curfew imposed in Wisconsin town as Black man shot by police

Reuters News Service

Trump’s sister says he has ‘no principles’ and is cruel

Reuters News Service

Thousands evacuate as dueling storms take aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign