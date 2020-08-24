August 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

Stolen puppies from Sirius Dog Sanctuary

By CM Guest Columnist061
118285251 10158687439302552 313836793405079310 N

Early this morning 4 puppies were stolen from their kennel at Sirius dog sanctuary. All 4 puppies have homes waiting for them and were due their final vaccine and microchip in a week.

Following some generous pledges, the reward to find the 4 puppies, by the Sirius dog sanctuary, is now €1000.

If you want to up the reward, you can donate!

Please help Sirius Dog Sanctuary get its babies back.

Contact Sirius dog sanctuary:

https://www.facebook.com/siriusdogsanctuary

http://www.siriusdogsanctuary.com/

 



Related posts

Help Hercules find a loving home

CM Guest Columnist

Scientists confirm dogs can recognize a bad person

CM Guest Columnist

Help Deena find her forever home | 2nd Chance Dogs

CM Guest Columnist

Buy a vegan cook book and help abandoned dogs | 2nd Chance Dogs

CM Guest Columnist

FOUND

CM Guest Columnist

7 mistakes cat owners make

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign