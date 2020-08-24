The Devil all the Time: Gruesome and vivid

Earlier this month, Netflix released the final trailer for its forthcoming film The Devil all the Time starring Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson. The Devil all the Time is based on the eponymous book by Donald Ray Pollock and directed by Antonio Campos.

The film is described as a ‘psychological horror thriller drama’ which is an exaggerated way of saying the book it is based on is of the American Gothic variety. The language is far from flowery but it is very vivid indeed. The subject matter and general thematic elements feel akin to dipping your soul in a vat of rust-coloured water and toweling off with a gas station bathroom rug. The few moments of reprieve, as scant and as scarce as they are, come across as merciful havens of serenity and alleviation.

But who stars? Willard Russell, who will be played by Bill Skarsgard. We are introduced to Willard as a private returning from the war in the South Pacific. Willard is scarred from what he has seen, permanently traumatised by the sight of a marine who had been skinned alive. The book details this particular scene in great detail, the bloody flesh, the heart still functioning, the flies rushing to feast on the body. The trailer contains a glimpse of this gruesome mess, with a young Willard ogling it. Suffice to say that Antonio Campos does not shy away from the book’s most vicious descriptions.

Willard’s son Arvin is played by Tom Holland, an intense project for the Spider-Man actor to mature on. Arvin’s life begins in hardship and only gets worse. He experiences his mother’s death at 10 years old but only after she stops recognising him due to the pain her sickness inflicts on her. He loses a parent to mortality, and another one to festering psychological trauma amplified by the devastation of a fading partner.

There is also the pair of Sandy and Carl Henderson, played by Riley Keough and Jason Clarke. Right off the bat we are told not to trust these two. Carl views their Ford van as a hearse, while Sandy views it as a limousine, both extreme and gross misrepresentations. They sometimes go by other names, but three things remain constant: Sandy is the bait, Carl is the shooter, and that “hitchhikers are the best and there’s plenty of ’em”.

Finally, there’s Reverend Preston Teagardin, played by Robert Pattison. Pattinson, despite his Twilight fame and imminent turn as Bruce Wayne in Batman, has a knack for taking on twisted, independent or generally offbeat projects. The Devil all the Time might be one of the best ones he has been involved with in recent years, his character allowing for both subtlety and true menace.

While Pattinson can definitely portray the character’s more nuanced attributes, he doesn’t exactly look like the portly gentleman described in the book. That being said, I’m curious to see how far both Pattinson and Campos will take it. There is legitimately disturbing depravity involved. Though I suppose that goes for the entire story altogether, not just the handkerchief-sporting, teenager-leering reverend. The book left a big impression on me and I hope the film does it justice. The trailer and casting choices sure make it seem like it will.





