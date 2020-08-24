August 24, 2020

Twenty-two migrants found in Mammari village on Monday

By Peter Michael00
file photo: A group of young migrants at Kokkinotrimithia camp

Twenty-two migrants were found in the Nicosia village of Mammari on Monday morning, after they crossed from the north, police said.

According to authorities, the Syrian migrants (15 men, three women, and four children) were found at approximately 5:10am.

At 8am, they were taken by bus to the Pournara Migrant Centre, where they were given medical tests, including coronavirus tests.



