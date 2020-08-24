August 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrested after Paphos brawl

By Staff Reporter02

Around ten third-country nationals were involved in a brawl in Paphos on Sunday night, police said.

Witnesses called authorities who made two arrests.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, those involved have reportedly brawled in the past.

Police said wood and stones were used in the fight but there were no reports of serious injuries.



Staff Reporter

