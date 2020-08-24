August 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two fires in Limassol area

By Staff Reporter0113
Fire
Firefighters at the scene in Linopetra

Firefighters in Limassol scrambled on Monday to tackle two fires that broke out almost at the same time in the middle of the day.

One of the fires was at a fabric warehouse at the Linopetra industrial estate while the other one broke out at the Ayios Sylas industrial estate, the fire service said.

The warehouse blaze spread to the outside of the warehouse, threatening gas cylinders, the service said. Eight engines were dispatched to the area, putting the fire under control and protecting adjacent premises.

The second fire destroyed two hectares of dry grass and wild vegetation before it was brought under control. Four engines and four aircraft were used.

 

 

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Private schools to follow protocols, primary schools unhappy

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Ireland, the Netherlands downgraded in new categorisations

George Psyllides

Upgraded English language teaching announced for public schools

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: €479m in EU loans on the way to mitigate virus impact

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: 30 new cases, all from abroad (Update 2)

Peter Michael

Twenty-two migrants found in Mammari village on Monday

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign