August 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Unearthing Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou00
Have you ever wondered how our island looks to a first-time visitor? To someone who knows little about its culture and traditions, its landscape and its local stories. How would an artist perceive and present it? An exhibition opening on Friday looks at exactly that.

(Un)earth, as the exhibition is titled, is a showcase of new artworks by ten international artists from the Central Saints Martins art school in London, hosted for a one-month residency by the Cyprus College of Art funded by Grampus Heritage Erasmus+.

During their discovery of Cypriot culture, the artists (Amelia Brewerton, Amelia Claringbull, Charlie Ford, Imogen Lee, Jessica Reeves, Kaius Mowbray, Ruoru Mou, Simon Rai, Ti-Jean Roberts and Zoe Horne) responded to the layers of native history, geography and nature of Cyprus, informed by traditional skills and contemporary art practice.

Expect a landscape of multimedia artworks – edible, digital, or drawn straight out of the Earth – for which the artists collaborated in post lockdown conditions to combine observations, fascinations and the uncovering of local stories with experiences as visitors to Lemba village. Hosted at the Cyprus College of Art in the village, the exhibition will be on until September 1. For a closer look and understanding of the showcase, a private viewing is taking place on the opening day at 8pm.

 

Un(earth)

Exhibition of 10 international artists. August 28-September 1. Cyprus College of Art, Lemba village. Private viewing on opening day at 8pm. Daily: 9am-1pm. Tel: 99-225331



