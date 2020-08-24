August 24, 2020

Upgraded English language teaching announced for public schools

Students in public schools are set for upgraded English language learning, as the education minister announced on Monday an agreement has been signed with the Cambridge University linked examination board, Cambridge Assessment English.

The programme will begin along with the new academic year, in September, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said.

Cambridge Assessment English, or Cambridge English, is the biggest of three main exam boards forming Cambridge Assessment International Education, a non-teaching department of the University of Cambridge. It is the world’s largest provider of international education programmes and qualifications for 5 to 19 year olds.

“After the complete study of this project, and after consultations and preparation, we have signed an agreement with Cambridge University,” Prodromou said.

 



