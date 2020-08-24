August 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman found floating in sea died from natural causes

By Staff Reporter00
Limassol hospital

An 87-year-old woman found unconscious in the sea off Limassol on Friday did of natural causes, likely a heart attack, a post-mortem carried out on Monday found.

Dora Nikolaou was found at 8am on Friday floating unconscious in the water, some 50 metres from the shore.

Lifeguards pulled her from the water and administered CPR but the pensioner did not regain consciousness.

She was pronounced dead at Limassol hospital.

According to her relatives, the 87-year-old was suffering from heart problems.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: second batch of US-donated PPE delivered to hospital

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: ministry clarifies rules on social gatherings

Peter Michael

Two arrested after Paphos brawl

Staff Reporter

France wants to see a bigger EU presence and role in the region, ambassador says (with video)

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Unearthing Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus has fifth highest bread prices in EU

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign