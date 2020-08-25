August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Conditions in shops used as illegal apartments tragic, Paphos mayor says

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Phaedonas
Foreigners are piled up in shops in Paphos which are used illegally as apartments, Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos said on Monday, presenting photos from a building in the historic centre of the town taken by the municipality and police.

“The conditions are tragically miserable,” he commented. “Our Cypriot compatriot illegally converted more than 10 shops of 25 square metres and lofts of shops even smaller into places of residences for foreigners where he piled three to four people in each of them, receiving €300 per month for each. He has illegally connected them with electricity and water, adding another illegality by charging them an additional €50.”

“The big problem with the illegal immigrants and the thousands of asylum seekers has as  accomplices our fellow Cypriots and white collar people.”

 



