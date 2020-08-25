August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: 14 new cases announced on Tuesday (Updated)

By Staff Reporter0386

The health ministry announced 14 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 1,474.

The new cases came out of 2,769 tests.

Five cases were found from 164 tests processed through contact tracing.  Three of the individuals found positive did their test privately. One is the husband of a positive case, and two more contacts of the woman.  The other two are a couple, who were also in contact with a previously confirmed case.

Five more cases were found from 859 tests processed on individuals tested on private initiative.  One is Greek man, who had travelled to Greece recently.  Two are a Russian couple, who are permanent residents of Cyprus, and have recently travelled to Russia.  The woman said she developed symptoms on August 12, while the man said he developed symptoms a day later. Another case did the test privately on August 23, after developing symptoms. The ministry said one more person tested on private initiative has a travel history to Mykonos, Greece.

Two more cases were found from 1,415 tests processed from repatriated individuals and passengers.  Both cases are Greek permanent residents of Cyprus, who arrived on the same flight from Thessaloniki on August 24.  They are not related to each other.

One case was found from 111 processed by state hospital laboratories.  The case returned from Athens on August 21 and did the test on August 23 after developing symptoms.

One more case was found from 218 processed on individuals tested on their doctors’ orders.

Negative results were received from one tested processed on individuals working in the justice ministry, while one test was processed from checks being conducted on students.

Three patients are being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.  One is in the high-dependency unit.  One more individual is intubated at Nicosia General’s intensive care unit.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Qatar, Al Jazeera, Turkey: a network against Cyprus

Andrew Rosenbaum

€31.6m in EU aid for Turkish-Cypriots

Nick Theodoulou

Police continue Lefkara murder investigation

Staff Reporter

Good Samaritan finds, returns wallet

Staff Reporter

Varosha issue rumbles on

Peter Michael

Platres blaze under control (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign