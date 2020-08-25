August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 764 inspections, five premises, 23 individuals booked

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Covid 19 4922384 1280 960x720

In 24 hours from Monday 6am until Tuesday 6am police checked 764 premises and individuals for violations of coronavirus measures and booked five establishments and 23 persons, most of them for not wearing masks.

In Nicosia two premises and six individuals were booked, in Limassol 10 persons, in Larnaca one establishment and one individual, in Paphos two premises and five people, and in Famagusta one person.

The five persons booked in Paphos were in a betting agency without wearing masks. They were fined €300 each.



Related posts

Conditions in shops used as illegal apartments tragic, Paphos mayor says

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: kiosk closed down for violating measures

Annette Chrysostomou

Puppies with new homes in UK stolen from Sirius dog sanctuary

Nick Theodoulou

Stolen ancient vase on its way back home

Jean Christou

Al Jazeera ‘probe’ a smear campaign

Andrew Rosenbaum

Erdogan says Greece ‘sowing chaos’ in Mediterranean

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign