August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: kiosk closed down for violating measures

By Annette Chrysostomou01
A kiosk in Chlorakas was temporarily closed down on Monday after it repeatedly violated measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The decree to suspend its operations was issued by the Paphos district court following a request by police.

The kiosk violated the measures on four different dates and has been operating without a licence from the local authority.

During inspections on June 14, June 20 and August 20 police officers found the premises were not adequately marked while staff did not wear masks.

On August 6, more than the allowed number of people were present in the building.

The case will be heard in court on Friday.



