August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: President, EU’s Health Commission discuss pandemic

By Staff Reporter0108
ΠτΔ – Επίτροπος της ΕΕ για θέματα Υ

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday received  EU Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides.

The meeting focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing sources, the Cyprus News Agency said Kyriakides briefed the President about the EU actions to address the pandemic and to acquire a vaccine against COVID-19.



