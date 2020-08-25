Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and Bank of Cyprus united against cancer

On Monday, August 24, the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and Bank of Cyprus’ ‘Fight Against Cancer’ campaign officially began. The campaign will last until September, 13, and it also involves the #SupportCy network, the Antamivi reward programme, and many other businesses and organisations who stand together against cancer.

Speaking during a press conference for the campaign, Anti-Cancer Society president Dr. Adamos Adamou said: “We faced unprecedented situations this year. The coronavirus outbreak affected us all. Despite the challenges, the Anti-Cancer Society, faithful to its mission, continues to serve all cancer patients across the island, adapting its services to the new conditions it faces. The pandemic restrictions and social distancing measures forced us to cancel the annual Poreia Christodoulas and all related activities. This has had a negative effect on our funding efforts which are crucial to the delivering of the services we provide. This year, in place of the walk and fundraising, the society, along with its longtime partner the Bank of Cyprus, is calling upon its supporters and the public to support us through our partnering businesses and other key points across Cyprus.”

It must noted that more than 100 business have joined up in the Fight Against Cancer (#StiMaxi), with more than 250 contribution points all over Cyprus.

As Dr. Adamou stated, many businesses, organisations, councils and communities have been mobilised so that the campaign can take place. “We call on our fellow citizens to find our contribution points and once again show their support towards cancer patients”, Adamou added. Adamou also explained that all funds raised from the campaign will go towards the operation of the society and the upgrading of its services, the latter of which are given to cancer patients and their families for free.

In lieu of the annual walks within the Poreia Christodoulas framework, an alternative activity took place outside of the Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre. “The walks didn’t take place this year due to safety reasons, for the protection of the public. However, our own staff stood outside the Arodafnousa centre as a symbolic act and to honour all cancer patients, proving that despite all challenges it still stands next to them”, Adamou said.

In a statement in regards to the campaign, Bank of Cyprus First Deputy CEO Christakis Patsalides said: “The cancellation of this year’s Poreia Christodoulas and the other related fundraising activities due to Covid-19 spurred the Bank of Cyprus to take action. The bank teamed up with the Anti-Cancer Society and identified alternative ways to financially support the society, after having to adapt to the current situation.”

The Bank of Cyprus’ Antamivi reward scheme will also aid in the campaign by donating 5 cents from each transaction eligible in the programme. The public is also encouraged to ‘check in’ at all participating businesses and making its cash contribution to the dedicated money banks located at these points across Cyprus.

For more information please visit: http://www.stimaxi.com.cy/

Financial contributions to the Anti-Cancer Society can be completed by either visiting http://www.stimaxi.com.cy/ or by sending a text to 7060. The texts should have the following format: CAS 5 for 5 euro contributions, CAS 3 for 3 euros, and CAS 1 for 1 euro.





