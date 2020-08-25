Cyprus Olympic Committee’s Adopt An Athlete scheme nets €300k

The Cyprus Olympic Committee’s Adopt An Athlete scheme has yielded more than €300,000 for Cypriot Olympic and pre-Olympic athletes participating in or aiming to take par in the Tokyo 2020 Games.
The Cyprus Olympic Committee’s fundraising programme was implemented in May of 2019 and in the space of 15 months has proven to be more than successful in its goal. The money that has been raised so far will enable Cypriot athletes to focus their attention on their training and qualification efforts without having to worry about anything else besides their sport and upcoming competitions.
It has to be noted that the Cyprus Olympic Committee does not benefit financially from this programme and is only acting as the facilitating authority so that sponsors can reach the athletes they wish to support. The large number of sponsors that have stepped up to help our athletes so far has been extremely encouraging.
The postponing of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic has allowed the extension of the Adopt an Athlete scheme for one more year. This allows for even greater support from a more varied group of sponsors.
Cyprus Olympic Committee president Dinos Michaelides expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the entire endeavour. “We are very proud of the committee’s efforts and the success of the Adopt an Athlete programme”, Michaelides said. “I want to thank and congratulate everyone who has been working hard to make this initiative a success”, he added.
The manager of the Adopt an Athlete programme, Andri Sialou, said: “We want to thank everyone who has joined the programme. Their contribution is extremely valuable. I know this first hand, being a former athlete myself.”
Sialou also called on more companies and organisations to join the scheme and ‘adopt’ more Cypriot athletes on their way to Tokyo.
The Cyprus Olympic Committee has also thanked all of its sponsors for their precious support, without which its programmes would not be possible. These include OPAP Cyprus, RCB Bank, Carbo One, Charalambides Christis, Cyta, Toyota, and Metro Supermarkets.