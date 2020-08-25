August 25, 2020

€31.6m in EU aid for Turkish-Cypriots

By Nick Theodoulou0197
European Commission headquarters in Brussels

The Turkish Cypriot community is set to receive a total of €31.6m from the European Commission’s second annual action programme.

The aid aims to support new projects that facilitate the reunification of Cyprus, the Commission said on Tuesday.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said: “Projects under the aid programme aim to improve infrastructure, support economic development, foster reconciliation, and bring Turkish Cypriots closer to the EU.”

The first action programme adopted earlier this year, a sum of €5m, covered the emergency economic support for small businesses following the coronavirus outbreak.

Between 2006 and 2020, €591m has been allocated for projects under the aid programme.

The aid is wide-ranging and covers aspects from financing the committee on missing persons, helping build a greener economy and supporting a bi-communal scholarship programme.



