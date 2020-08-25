August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

End of summer sale from Ryanair

By Staff Reporter02

Ryanair has launched an ‘end of summer bonanza’ offering cheap tickets from Paphos and Larnaca Airports to a host of destinations.

Bookings must be made by midnight on Tuesday, August 25 for travel between 01 September 2020 and 31 October 2020.

Offers include single fare starting from €12.99 for flights from Paphos to Amman, Vienna and Yerevan , Thesaloniki for €17.99 and Budapest for € 19.99

Among the other offers for 23 destinations from Paphos, are flights to  London Stansted (single) from €24.99 and to  Liverpool for €31.62. A  one way ticket for Bournemouth starts at €31.44 and for Berlin at €34.64.

Ryanair’s special end of summer bonanza has two destinations from Larnaca Airport – Vienna for €19.44 and Brussels for €25.84, both one way.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Metal detectors for Supreme Court building

Annette Chrysostomou

Fire service tells industrial companies to clean up to avoid incidents

Jonathan Shkurko

Larnaca mulls new projects to replace oil facilities  eyesore

Nick Theodoulou

Public consultation on new bill on bicycles and scooters

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus gearing up for flu vaccinations

Staff Reporter

Three in custody for fake coronavirus test results

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign