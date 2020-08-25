August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education School news

European University online event to publicise study programmes available

By Press Release01

On Wednesday, August 26, at 7.30pm the European University of Cyprus will hold an online event to inform the public about the curricula offered by the university.

This is a pioneering interactive presentation where administrative staff and deans of the schools will inform about the study programmes, the admission process and housing issues.

In addition, there will be links to campus facilities including the laboratories of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, biology and the Microsoft innovation centre. This way, participants will get a true picture of the campus and the infrastructure that supports the curricula.

At the end of the presentation, those interested will be able to connect live and chat in a virtual session with specialised admissions consultants for questions or queries they may have.

The European University of Cyprus is ranked among the top 101+ universities in the world in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2020 ranking in the field of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Infrastructure.

The European University of Cyprus accepts applications for admission of new candidates as well as students from transfer for the academic year 2020-2021.

Start of a new course of study: 28 September 2020

For more information:

Student admission office tel. 22-713000 or email: [email protected]



Related posts

Upgraded English language teaching announced for public schools

Nick Theodoulou

Open University of Cyprus adds four new post grad programmes

Press Release

Digital minister expects mixed system when school reopen

George Psyllides

Frederick to offer joint programmes with Hellenic Open University

Press Release

Private schools prepare to challenge unfair A level grades

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Exam grading algorithms for A levels, IGCSEs and IB. What’s the row about?

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign