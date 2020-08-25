August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Platres blaze under control (Updated)

By Nick Theodoulou0315
File photo

The large fire in Platres which began on Tuesday morning is under control after a large firefighting operation.

A strong presence from the forestry department, fire services and aircraft helped secure the area despite the challenging terrain.

Forestry department director Charalambos Alexandrou said that the fire broke out near houses and people were evacuated from the area as a precaution.

Over 40 fire trucks were ordered to the area and four firefighting aircraft and one helicopter were in operation.



