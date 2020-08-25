August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire service tells industrial companies to clean up to avoid incidents

By Jonathan Shkurko01

After a string of fires around the island, the fire service on Tuesday appealed to companies in industrial areas to clear the dry vegetation at their premises to reduce the fire risk.

The fire service also reminded that at least four fires in industrial areas have been reported recently, two in Nicosia, in Geri and Tseri, and two in Limassol.

Of the two fires in Limassol, one broke out at a fabric warehouse at the Linopetra industrial estate in Agios Athanasios, while the second broke out at the Ayios Sylas industrial estate, the fire service said.

The warehouse blaze spread to the outside of the warehouse, threatening gas cylinders, the service said. Eight fire engines were dispatched to the area to put the fire under control and protect adjacent premises.

The second fire destroyed two hectares of dry grass and wild vegetation before it was brought under control. Four engines and four aircraft were used.



