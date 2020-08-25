Kypria festival returns with 12 performances

Twelve productions and 31 performances around the island are scheduled to be staged as part of this year’s Kypria festival, between September 5 and October 16. Creating a platform to host a wide range of art forms, from opera and dance to theatre and children’s performances, the international festival invites the public on a fascinating journey into the field of performing arts.
The festival will open with a comic opera on the first weekend of September, La Serva Padrona by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, which is certain to entertain audiences with its delightful scenario. A co-production of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and Kypria, this is the best-known lyrical creation of the composer and a model of Italian comic opera. Catch it on September 5 and 6 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre and on September 9 at Pattihio Municipal Theatre.
Earlier on Sunday, September 6 at 6.30pm, the band Tat Tnabar will be at Skali Aglanjia offering a musical journey through the sounds of nature, ‘touring’ nine sound spots, discovering and exploring the possibilities of the original handmade musical instruments created by Lefteris Moschovias and his group. The same performance will repeat on September 12 at Pattihio Municipal Theatre and the following day at the Tasos Mitsopoulos open-air amphitheatre at the Aradippou Lyceum.
Next on the programme is a performance of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations starring Filareti Komninou and Alecos Sissovites among others. Dickens’ masterpiece is an adventurous coming-of-age story, driven by an absolute love which reveals the essence of the true self through a painful path. The Nicosia Municipal Theatre will host the tale first on September 12 (at 5pm and at then 8.30pm) before the performance moves to Pattihio on the following day for a single show at 8.30pm.
Mid-September will be filled with jazzy sounds as musicians Giorgos Krasidis and the Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band come together for three concerts on September 14, 15 and 18 at Rialto Theatre, the Nicosia Municipal Theatre and the George Lykourgos Theatre respectively. The repertoire includes classical compositions written for jazz orchestra, Latin pieces, modern, lesser-known compositions by European composers and original jazz adaptations of traditional Cypriot songs by the internationally renowned Cypriot composer Aris Antoniades, written especially for Jazzologia Big Band.
Of course, these performances are only the beginning as, just like every year, Kypria Festival has a rich programme of high-quality productions planned. A series of other musical evenings, theatre performances, dance interpretations and international shows are on the agenda. Find the full programme on the official website www.kypria.org.cy and tickets on www.tickethour.com
Kypria International Festival
September 5 – October 16. Various locations around Cyprus. €10-15 and €8 for children. Tickets via ACS Courier and www.tickethout.com. Tel: 7777-7040