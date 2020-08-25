August 25, 2020

Metal detectors for Supreme Court building

By Annette Chrysostomou01
The supreme court

Metal detector arches, radiodiagnostic machines and hand-held metal detectors will be operational at the Supreme Court building from September 1, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Supreme Court, both lawyers and the public will be checked by the operators of the equipment when they enter the building to ensure safety and to prevent crime.

They should arrive well on time, allowing for time to be checked.

Training seminars for equipment operators will be held on August 26 and 27 at the Supreme Court.

In the first two weeks of September, the operators will receive on-the-job training.

The equipment will soon be available at all courts in Cyprus, and a timetable for its installation has been drawn up, the announcement said.

“The project is part of the modernisation and upgrading of the physical security of the courts and is co-financed by the Internal Security Fund and the Republic of Cyprus,” the announcement concluded.

Most walk through metal detector arches use what is called pulse induction technology to detect metal objects. The pulse induction system sends a short burst of current (pulse) through a coil of wire located in the side of the archway. If a person walking through the arch is carrying a metal object this will cause the pulsing magnetic field to be disturbed and reflected. An alarm will then be triggered.

They are routinely used in courts, schools and other buildings to combat knife crime.



