August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia prison inmates raise €582 for Beirut blast victims

By Staff Reporter00
Volunteerism Commissioner Yiannis Yiannaki and the director of Nicosia Prisons Anna Aristotelous

Inmates at Nicosia Central Prison have raised €582 in humanitarian aid for victims of the massive blast in Beirut which killed at least 154 people, injured thousands of others and devastated parts of the city.

The money was handed over to Volunteerism Commissioner Yiannis Yiannaki by the director of Nicosia Prisons Anna Aristotelous.

The prison management congratulated the inmates on their initiative to contribute the money from their personal accounts, thereby sending the message to society that caring for others knows no borders.



Staff Reporter

