August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia’s Ayios Andreas social insurance branch to close

By Staff Reporter082

The department of social insurance is closing its branch on Nicosia’s Navarinou Street in Ayios Andreas, it said in an announcement on Tuesday.

It said the branch will cease operations in October and the public should go to the Nicosia district branch on Athalassa Avenue 56, post code 1466, in Strovolos.

It also appealed to the public to sign up to make their social insurance contributions online through its online payment system and through the website of JCC Smart (www.jccsmart.com).

Information on how to pay online is available on the department’s website on www.mlsi.gov.cy/sid.

Members of the public who opt to pay their contributions at the social insurance services offices are urged to go on time, if possible a few days before the deadline, so as to avoid crowding and unnecessary inconvenience.

Members of the public wishing to secure confirmation documents should  send their application to the following email address: [email protected]

The government has stepped up efforts to offer online services as part of efforts to improve efficiency and minimise inconvenience of the public.



Staff Reporter

