August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Public consultation on new bill on bicycles and scooters

By Jonathan Shkurko00

 

The Transport Ministry has launched a public consultation on a draft bill that will regulate the use of personal mobility devices, such as bicycles, e-bikes, powered wheelchairs and electric scooters on Cyprus’ roads.

A draft bill enables consultation and pre-legislative scrutiny after which it can introduced formally to parliament for a vote to be adopted as a law.

The draft bill aims to define exactly what personal mobility devices are, as well as the minimum equipment necessary when operating such devices.

In addition it also tackles the regulation of the market and the licencing procedures for personal mobility.

As far as the bill’s dos and don’ts are concerned, people must have working front and rear lights, lit, clean and working properly when cycling between sunset and sunrise, and must wear a helmet at all times.

In addition, the bill specifies that driving a personal mobility device under the influence of drugs or alcohol will be punishable by law and subject to fines.

Driving dangerously and/or carelessly could also result in fines for the offenders.

The draft bill was published on the transport ministry’s website in order for people to be able to view it and send their own suggestions no later than September 18.

Suggestions can be sent via email at [email protected] or at [email protected]. Alternatively a fax can also be sent at 22800234.



Related posts

Cyprus gearing up for flu vaccinations

Staff Reporter

Three in custody for fake coronavirus test results

Annette Chrysostomou

Three arrested after kiosk owner mugged

Annette Chrysostomou

Al Jazeera ‘probe’ a smear campaign

Andrew Rosenbaum

Coronavirus: 764 inspections, five premises, 23 individuals booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Conditions in shops used as illegal apartments tragic, Paphos mayor says

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign