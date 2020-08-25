Puppies with new homes in UK stolen from Sirius dog sanctuary

Four puppies have been stolen from the Sirius Dog Sanctuary near Moni in Limassol, which is offering a reward of €1,000 for their safe return.

The reward was made possible by pledges and donations.

The puppies, Barney, Wilma, Betty and Fred, were all in the final stages of their adoption process and were due to be flown to homes in the UK before they were stolen on Sunday.

“The dogs were already adopted by families that had house checks and they had flights booked for the UK and ready to leave Cyprus in a month,” Marianna Philippidou, shelter secretary and adoptions manager, told the Cyprus Mail on Monday.

Philippidou also said that the police did not appear to be taking the incident seriously. When she called them, she was initially told that they do not take reports on a Sunday.

As for the possible culprits, Philippidou explained that the dogs were most likely stolen by hunters due to their age and breed.

“It does look like the pattern leads to hunters because there’s many other dogs someone could steal, we have purebreds and more valuable dogs in terms of cost,” she said.

“They chose to steal pointer puppies because those can be trained for hunting,” she said.

Philippidou also pointed to a similar incident which unfolded in June in Paphos, at the Paws dog shelter when three dogs were stolen. Paws had more than one theft of dogs this year.

But Elias Pekris, the newly appointed President of the Cyprus Hunting Federation, was more sceptical that hunters were involved.

“I don’t believe in this specific incident that hunters would just go out and grab puppies without knowing their parents’ hunting history, it’s not just the breed,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

“Hunters would pay a considerable amount for a hunting dog… it’s an easy way out to say hunters did this.”

Pekris said that it was more likely to be dog breeders that were involved.

In June, Paws dog shelter manager, Matthew Harris, said that dog breeders were likely behind the theft of Polly, Dana and Hope.

Animal rights activists have long decried the treatment of dogs used in hunting. Many claim that dogs which are not seen as useful are abandoned or even shot.





