August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Strovolos launches air quality app

By Jonathan Shkurko01
Air Quality Jpeg
File photo

The municipality of Strovolos on Tuesday announced the launch of an application offering real-time air quality measurements for Nicosia.

The application is called ‘Balkan-Med Air’ and has been created by the NGO Cardet (Center for the Advancement of Research & Development in Educational Technology), an independent research and development organisation based in Cyprus.

The application will serve as an additional tool to monitor air quality on the island. It will also aim to spread awareness among the public about air pollution and promote collective approaches that will improve the people’s health in Cyprus.

The app will gather real time data and air quality measurements from five different stations in Nicosia, located in Strovolos, Latsia, Lakatamia, Engomi and at the Parliament building.

The app records daily levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO) as well as temperature, atmospheric pressure and humidity in the area.

At the same time, the application provides smart tips depending on the level of air quality, both to protect the health of users and to help reduce air pollution.

The application is available on the App Store and on Google Play.



