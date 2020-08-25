The new 2021 IKEA catalogue is here

For many people, September marks the time for new beginnings, be they in school, at home, or the workplace. Just before we welcome autumn, IKEA calls on us to take a pause and fill ourselves with positive energy, enjoying more moments of peace and relaxation at home, by ourselves or with family. For IKEA, the secret to a balanced life lies in the little instances where we can clear out thoughts.
There may have been 70 years since the very first IKEA catalogue but its contents remain exciting to this day. Both children and adults in more than 50 countries look forward to the new catalogue every year! This year’s 2021 IKEA catalogue has been uniquely designed so that it becomes a daily guide to a better life, offering even more inspiration, encouraging people to lead a better life through smart, functional, sustainable and affordable choices.
Life at home has never been as important as it is today. This is the reason for the new catalogue being dedicated to the clever rearrangement of the spaces inside your home with fully functional solutions and innovative, multifaceted products which will help you maximize your space regardless of its size. From the kitchen to the living room, from the bathroom to the bedroom, the new IKEA products embody the company’s commitment to a more productive future. Through the extensive use of sustainable materials and the adoption of new habits, such as the decrease of water waste and the #lesswaste philosophy, this year’s catalogue aims to facilitate a more balanced everyday life for both children and adults, proving that a better home equates to a better life.
The new catalogue stands out for one more reason. In an effort to bolster the company’s sustainability programme and the reduction of our carbon footprint, the catalogue will be available in a digital form for the first time in Cyprus.
You now have the opportunity to browse the new IKEA catalogue wherever you are and instantly find out about all the products that can help you improve your life.
The new IKEA 2021 catalogue is already available in print form at the IKEA store in Nicosia, the IKEA design centre and ordering shop in Limassol, and digitally at www.ikea.com.cy