August 25, 2020

Three arrested after kiosk owner mugged

Police on Monday arrested three men in connection with the attack on a kiosk owner and a police officer in Nicosia.

At around 7.30 pm on Sunday, a police officer patrolling an area in Nicosia spotted three men attacking a kiosk owner.

When he tried to intervene, he was also attacked.

An investigation pointed to the involvement of the three men, aged 23, 28, and 38.

They are accused of theft, assault with the intent to cause bodily harm, resisting arrest, obstructing the work of a police officer, drunkenness and staying illegally in Cyprus.



