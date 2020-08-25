August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Three in custody for fake coronavirus test results

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Three people are in custody for presenting fake coronavirus test results at the Strovilia checkpoint, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman Christos Andreou, the three persons, a 52-year-old couple and the man’s 51-year-old sister were returning from the north when they handed the test results to British Bases police shortly after midnight on August 19.

The documents showed all three tested negative for the virus.

However, the officers at the British Bases in Dhekelia suspected the papers were fake and their investigations concluded they were forged.

The British officers informed local police and the three were arrested on Friday.

They were remanded for five days on Saturday by the Famagusta district court.



