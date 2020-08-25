August 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

UEFA to allow fans to attend Super Cup in Budapest

By Reuters News Service00
The Super Cup is seen as Europe's club season opener, featuring the previous season's Champions League winner against the Europa League champions

Fans will be allowed to attend the UEFA Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest on Sept. 24, European football’s’s governing body said on Tuesday.

All games in the recent Champions League and Europa League final-stage mini-tournaments were behind closed doors, but UEFA’s executive committee ruled that up to 30% of the 67,215 capacity Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital can be taken by fans.

However, UEFA said that all other UEFA matches will continue to be played behind closed doors until further notice.

The Super Cup is seen as Europe’s international club season opener, featuring the previous season’s Champions League winner against the Europa League winner.



Related posts

Paraguay judge rules Ronaldinho can go free

Reuters News Service

AEK defeat 10-man Nea Salamina

Iacovos Constantinou

33 clubs called to hand over evidence on football corruption

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Big clubs drop points in Cyprus season opener

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bayern’s ‘brutal’ mental strength kept them on course for European glory

Reuters News Service

Paris police attacked and shops vandalised after PSG defeat

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign