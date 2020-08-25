University of Cyprus among the best in the world

August 25, 2020

For the third consecutive year, the University of Cyprus was ranked in the # 601-700 best universities in the world in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), also known as the Shanghai Ranking. The University of Cyprus is the first and only Cypriot university that manages to be included in the famous list of Shanghai among the 1,000 best universities in the world.

The ARWU ranking, known as the Shanghai list, is considered one of the three most important world rankings. It is the first time model to use multiple indicators for university evaluation. The model was developed by Shanghai Jiaotong University and uses six indicators to evaluate universities: The number of Nobel or Fields Medal graduates and faculty, the number of researchers selected by Thomson Scientific, the number of articles published in the leading scientific journals, the number of articles in the Science Citation Index – Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index, and the individual performance in relation to the size of the institution. For the year 2020 ARWU evaluated more than 1,700 top universities and the list includes the 1,000 best of them.

In addition to the general ranking, universities are evaluated and a ranking is published separately for each scientific area and special subject. The following Departments of the University of Cyprus are ranked among the top in the world.

Subject Classification:

Education 151-200

Physics 301-400

Political Sciences 301-400

Electrical and Electronic Engineering 301-400

Management 401-500

Details of the Shanghai Ranking can be found at: http://www.shanghairanking.com/ARWU2020.html



