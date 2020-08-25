Why you need to submit a press release

Writing a Press Release is only half the battle, it’s very important to understand how you can submit a press release and make sure that it reaches the intended audience. That’s maybe the true challenge here, but it can be well worth the effort with the proper approach. With that in mind, it does come down to a few very important factors.

Find the right Press Release distribution service

A good press release distribution service will help you get in front to as much media as possible. That’s how you can get the best exposure, and it will certainly help you a lot more than you expect. Granted, it takes a little while to get the job done properly, but it’s totally worth the effort.

Create a media list

The reason why you need that is because it will be easier to promote yourself a little aside from using the best press release distribution service. They have other channels, and you can promote yourself too. Stuff like this can make a huge difference and it will eliminate a lot of potential challenges that can arise.

Follow submission guidelines

Most places where you can submit a press release usually have their own guidelines. They will ask for the organization name, contact name, email address, phone number, URL, content and any attachments.

Write the submission email and then send it with the Press Release

You will need to greet the journalist by name, and then you need to introduce yourself and your company. Explain what you are releasing, when the story could be released and so on. You can finish by telling the journalist what you expect him to do with the release and a reason why they should do it. Showing the value for their audience is the most important aspect, otherwise there can be challenges and that’s the type of thing that you really need to avoid.

Try to follow up with outlets

It makes sense to follow up with them because you will have a good idea if they publish your content or not. That will make the process a lot easier and you can also know exactly what will happen to your content to begin with. It’s a great idea to consider and overall the results can be a lot better than you imagine.

Conclusion

Promoting your press release and submitting it to outlets can be tricky, but the truth is that you will find it a very good idea. However, using a Press Release distribution service is a lot safer, certainly more convenient and the experience will be great too. They can promote everything for you, and in the end you will get a much better value and experience for this. Obviously there are challenges and it’s not the simplest thing, but it will be well worth the effort once you submit everything through them. So yes, while you can submit a Press Release yourself, submitting through others is always a better idea and it will provide you with great results, there are obvious challenges that appear, but do that adequately and it will be well worth the effort!





