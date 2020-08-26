120 million jobs at risk in tourism — UN

About 120 million jobs in the tourist sector are at risk due to the
coronavirus, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said late on Tuesday.
“That is why it has been so painful to see how tourism has been
devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic” he said.
In the first five months of this year, international tourist arrivals decreased
by more than half and some $320 billion dollars in exports from tourism
were lost.
“Some 120 million direct jobs in tourism are at risk” Guterres said. “Many
are in the informal economy or in micro, small and medium-sized
enterprises, which employ a high proportion of women and young people”
he added.
The crisis is a major shock for developed economies, Guterres explained,
but for developing countries, it is an emergency, particularly for many
small island developing states and African countries. “For women, rural
communities, indigenous peoples and many other historically
marginalized populations, tourism has been a vehicle for integration,
empowerment and generating income” he said.
Tourism highlights our common humanity, as it allows people to
experience some of the world’s cultural and natural riches. “One might say
that tourism is itself one of the wonders of the world” he said.
But the fall in revenues has led to increased poaching and habitat
destruction in and around protected areas, the UN Secretary General said,
while the closure of many World Heritage Sites has deprived communities
of vital livelihoods.
Guterres noted the importance of rebuilding the tourism sector “in a way
that is safe, equitable and climate friendly.”
“Transport-related greenhouse gas emissions could rebound sharply if
recovery is not aligned with climate goals.”
To aid recovery, Guterres numbered five priority areas. “First, mitigate the
socio-economic impacts of the crisis. Second, build resilience across the
entire tourism value chain. Third, maximize the use of technology in the
tourism sector. Fourth, promote sustainability and green growth. And fifth,
foster partnerships to enable tourism to further support the Sustainable
Development Goals.”
“Let us ensure tourism regains its position as a provider of decent jobs,
stable incomes and the protection of our cultural and natural heritage”
Guterres added