August 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boat with 19 Syrian refugees brought ashore in north

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo: Kibris Postasi

Nineteen Syrian refugees, including children, were brought ashore in the north on Wednesday morning off the coast of Livera, reports said.

The boat was spotted around 8.30am. On board there were, according to reports from the north, five men, four women and ten children, said to be Syrian.

They were all taken to the general hospital in the north of Nicosia, where they were to undergo PCR tests to check whether they were positive for coronavirus.

After the test, they were to be transferred to a migrant camp in Lefka.



