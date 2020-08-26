August 26, 2020

Cars banned from forest roads at night

The forestry department on Wednesday has prohibited the movement of private cars on forest roads without a specific reason from 9pm until 4am every night until September 13.
An official announcement clarified that the reason behind the ban is to protect the forests from further fires, after a difficult summer.

Penalties for people found driving on roads inside state forests without a valid reason can reach up to €5,000, the forestry department said.

However, people who live or have their businesses in those areas will still be allowed to circulate.

But, with the new measures forestry department officials will now have the right to stop cars on forest roads and check whether they have a valid reason to be there.



