August 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Commission approves €500,000 scheme to support Cypriot pig farms

By Jonathan Shkurko072

The European Commission has approved a €500,000 Cypriot scheme to support the pig sector badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, it said on Wednesday.

The scheme was approved under the state aid temporary framework. The public support, which will take the form of direct grants, will be open to any natural or legal person who owns or manages a pig unit in which breeding sows are reared.

The Commission found that the Cypriot scheme is in line with the conditions of the temporary framework.

Aid does not exceed €100,000 per beneficiary as provided by the temporary framework for undertakings active in the primary agricultural sector. The scheme will run until December 31, 2020.

The Commission concluded the measure was “necessary, appropriate and proportionate” to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a member state.

On this basis, the Commission approved the measures under EU State aid rules.



