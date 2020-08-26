Coronavirus: clinic temporarily suspended from testing after airport group false positives (Update 2)

Of the 30 positive coronavirus cases announced on Monday, 27 have been retested and only one found positive, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

Tests on the other three people will be available within the day, the ministry said.

The clinical laboratory at the Mediterranean Hospital in Limassol has has its permissions to carry out PCR tests temporarily suspended, the health ministry said.

The hospital in an announcement said it had launched an internal audit.

“At first glance it seems that this incident may be due to contamination of the reported samples on that day from an existing positive case,” it said.

“We are in constant contact with the relevant state services, examining all possible causes related to the issue.”

In an announcement early on Wednesday, the health ministry said that the 30 cases on Monday concerned people who arrived from Mykonos – 17, the Netherlands – 10, England – 2, and Croatia 1.

The passengers were tested at Paphos airport.

“Due to the very large number of cases detected on only three flights that arrived at Paphos airport on the same day, and due to the intense concern that was caused, and on the recommendation of the epidemiological surveillance unit, all individuals underwent a repeated laboratory test,” the ministry said.

Contact tracing was also activated.

By Wednesday, 27 of the repeat tests were completed “of which only one was found to be positive for the virus”.

“The result of the laboratory test for the other three people is expected within the day,” the ministry said.

It added that it appears after an investigation that there was contamination during processing of the 30 tests.

The ministry apologised to those affected by the inconvenience and any suffering incurred by those initially deemed positive, and they are released from the obligation to quarantine.

For the virus-positive person and his close contacts, the procedure as provided in the protocol is still valid, the ministry added.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou posted on social media that he had been “deeply concerned” by the very large number of cases on Monday and had given instructions for the testing to be done again.

"Sincere apologies to the affected people for the upset and suffering," he said.






