August 26, 2020

Coronavirus: six establishments, 22 individuals booked, no violations at airports

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Police carried out a total of 717 checks on premises and individuals from Tuesday until Wednesday morning. Six establishments and 22 persons were booked for not complying with measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

As in recent days, most of them were fined for not wearing masks in areas where they are compulsory.

In Nicosia, one establishment and six individuals were booked, in Limassol two premises and five persons, in Larnaca one person, in Paphos two premises and three people, in the Famagusta district four people were fined and in the Morphou district one establishment and three persons.

At the airports and the ports 35 inspections were carried out but nobody was booked.



