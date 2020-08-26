August 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: Ten new cases (Updated)

By George Psyllides01601

The health ministry on Wednesday announced 10 new cases of coronavirus after 3,207 tests, the majority concerning people with a travel history.

The total number of cases detected in Cyprus is now 1,484. The total includes 30 cases that are under investigation after it was discovered that the samples had been tainted. All concern passengers arriving at Paphos airport on Monday. The number of total cases will be revised accordingly when the results of a second screening are received, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, two of the cases concern people who came from Syria through the north.

Of the rest, one is a Spanish permanent resident who arrived on the island on August 14. The woman has no symptoms, but she tested positive 48 hours before the expiration of her quarantine.

A footballer of Nicosia club Doxa has also tested positive after showing symptoms on Tuesday, as well another individual who had symptoms since August 22.

Four out of the 10 cases are people who came into contact with other confirmed cases – two had come into contact with an individual who had returned from Mykonos recently.

The three, along with a fourth person who tested positive at the airport on August 21, had returned from the Greek island on August 20.  None of them display any symptoms.

The other two are a Lithuanian couple who arrived in Cyprus on August 21 for a holiday. They showed symptoms the next day and they contacted the authorities and told them they had come into contact with a confirmed case in their country.

The tenth case concerns an individual who arrived from Athens on Tuesday. He also came into contact with a case announced on Tuesday who also travelled from Athens.

Six people are being treated at Famagusta Covid hospital, one in the high-dependency unit.  One more individual is intubated at Nicosia General’s intensive care unit.



