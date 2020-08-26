August 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: tests on 30 people found positive on Monday were tainted, 26 now negative (Updated)

By Jean Christou01108
File photo (CNA)

Of the 30 positive coronavirus cases announced on Monday, 27 have been retested and only one found positive, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

Tests on the other three people will be available within the day, the ministry said.

In an announcement, the ministry said that the 30 cases on Monday concerned people who arrived from Mykonos – 17, the Netherlands – 10, England – 2, and Croatia 1.

The passengers were tested at Paphos airport.

“Due to the very large number of cases detected on only three flights that arrived at Paphos airport on the same day, and due to the intense concern that was caused, and on the recommendation of the epidemiological surveillance unit, all individuals underwent a repeated laboratory test,” the ministry said.

Contact tracing was also activated.

By Wednesday, 27 of the repeat tests were completed “of which only one was found to be positive for the virus”.

“The result of the laboratory test for the other three people is expected within the day,” the ministry said.

It added that it appears after an investigation that there was contamination during processing of the 30 tests.

The ministry apologised to those affected by the inconvenience and any suffering incurred by those initially deemed positive, and they are released from the obligation to quarantine.

For the virus-positive person and his close contacts, the procedure as provided in the protocol is still valid, the ministry added.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou posted on social media that he had been “deeply concerned” by the very large number of cases on Monday and had given instructions for the testing to be done again.

“Sincere apologies to the affected people for the upset and suffering,” he said.

 



